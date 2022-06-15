Microsoft Shuts Down Internet Explorer

Internet explorer is officially off Windows after 27 years of service. Microsoft has officially pulled the plug on one of its oldest browsers on Windows and will now redirect its users to Microsoft Edge.

The company announced in 2020 that it will end support for the internet browser by June 2022. Last year, Microsoft 365 apps and all other Microsoft services ended their support for the browser.

“Change was necessary, but we didn’t want to leave reliable, still-functioning websites and applications behind. We’re here to help you transition to the more comprehensive browsing experience of Microsoft Edge and tell you a bit more about why we think it will address your needs, both at home and at work,” they said in a statement.

Internet Explorer was developed by Microsoft Founder Bill Gates for Windows in 1995. Microsoft will replace Internet explorer with Microsoft Edge, which is the company’s new browser

Edge relies on chromium open-source software that was developed by Google for Google Chrome. That means that Microsoft Edge will definitely have more features compared to Internet Explorer.

Before that, Microsoft had developed an Edge version that does not use chromium, which was also phased out in 2021.

In a past statement, the computer giant says that with Microsoft Edge’s Internet Explorer Legacy mode, users can have one browser and “seamlessly experience the best of the modern web in one tab while accessing a business critical legacy 1E II app in another tab”.

Edge promises users a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but is still in competition with Google Chrome and Mozilla among other browsers.

