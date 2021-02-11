Microsoft Reportedly Tried to Acquire Pinterest in Efforts to Push Azure Cloud Services

Microsoft reportedly held talks to acquire Pinterest, which is valued at $51 million. The Financial Times have reported that the talks which were held in recent months are not currently active. This means that Microsoft failed to secure what would have been its biggest deal yet.

The Tech Giant is reportedly applying the strategy in efforts to lure big online services to use its Azure Cloud services. The market is largely dominated by Amazon’s AWS services, and Microsoft could gain some customers from big names like Pinterest.

Last year’s talks with TikTok would also have propelled the company further, had the deal been successful. Microsoft would have acquired the video-making app, giving it a large platform to advertise its offerings and an outlet for the myriads of services it provides.

Under the current CEO Satya Nadella, Microsoft has acquired some significant names in the sector including a GitHub deal valued at $7.5 billion with the first being a LinkedIn deal valued at $26.2 billion. The company is currently in the final stages of acquiring Bethesda in a deal valued at $7.5 billion.

