Microsoft PowerPoint Presenter Coach Now Available for Desktop and Mobile

Microsoft presenter coach is rolling out the desktop and mobile versions of The company’s PowerPoint app. For a while now, the Microsoft Powerpoint feature has been available on web. Users can now get it on Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android as well.

The PowerPoint presenter coach allows you to practice presentations out loud. It analyzes what you’re saying, warns you if you are talking too fast or too slow; if you are using many filler words such as “ahh” or “um” or if you are simply reading through words. In the end, the coach gives you a report with points on what you can practice improving your presentation.

Read: Microsoft To Roll Out Text Prediction Feature on MS Word By March, 2021

The Microsoft PowerPoint presenter coach also has a number of new features to help you improve your presentations. It can detect your body language such as eye contact, closeness to the camera, and if anything is blocking your face. It can also tell if you are repeating words, saying them wrong, or even if you are using swear words.





The vocal and video analysis are still not available on Mac but can be accessed on iOS.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu