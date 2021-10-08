Microsoft Unveils PC Mouse Made from Recycled Ocean Plastic Waste

Microsoft has unveiled a new PC mouse made from recycled ocean plastic waste. The company says this is to help clean up the environment and contribute to the battle against plastic waste accumulation.

The shell of the mouse is made by collecting plastic waste from the ocean and processing it into resin pellets which are then added to other materials to form a strong shell.

The material is then used to make 20 percent of the mouse. This is because an entirely plastic mouse would be affected by ultraviolet light, salt and heat, making it less durable.

The environmentally friendly mouse has three customizable buttons and can support Bluetooth 4.0 at a 33 feet radius.

Read: Gjenge Makers in Kenya Recycling Plastic Into Colourful Pavements

Patrick Gaule, the senior designer on the Windows & Devices design team, said the mouse was a start of a journey towards a better, cleaner environment.

“This is one example, and we want to do more of this. What I really look forward to is the kind of dialogue with our customers who buy these. I want to hear why they did it, what was interesting about it to them. Because that’s only going to help us going forward,” he added.

The Ocean Plastic Mouse started is available for shipping at about $25 (Sh2,500)

