Microsoft Outlook Global Outage Reported by Several Users Online

Microsoft outlook services are down worldwide. The emailing services’ outage is affecting its web mail, desktop and mobile platforms. The company has confirmed that the outage is affecting all users worldwide.

“We’re collecting additional data from the affected infrastructure to aid in our investigation to determine the cause of impact,” says a Microsoft support update.

The outage seems to be as a result of a recent change on Microsoft’s end.

“We’re reviewing recent changes to our service to further determine the cause of impact,” says Microsoft’s 365 status Twitter account.

Read: Microsoft To End Support For Internet Explorer in 2021

Microsoft Outlook is used as the emailing tool of choice for many corporate companies in Kenya. Starting this morning, you may have already noticed a problem sending or receiving emails .

This is the second outage affecting Microsoft services this week. On Monday, Outlook, Microsoft 365, Teams and other services experienced issues for hours. The company is known not to disclose the reasons for their down times so users may not know why today’s outage happened.

“Our engineers are addressing an issue that affected some Microsoft 365 services,” a Microsoft spokesperson explained in a statement following a horde of complaints on twitter.

“Services are starting to improve as a result of the measures we have implemented.”

Read also: Users Report Widespread Disruption of Google Services

The Microsoft outlook outage follows a similar event that caused Google’s Gmail outage in early September. Users were not able to access Google Drive, Gmail and a host of other tools on the app.

Microsoft has since taken to twitter to reassure its users of the service, saying that it has been restored for the majority.

“The service has recovered for the majority of users. We are performing traffic-management optimization measures to ensure the service recovers for all users. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience caused.” the company tweeted.

Microsoft outlook users are looking forward to have the issues fixed as soon as possible

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu