Microsoft Launches Viva, a Virtual Solution for Employees Working from Home

Microsoft has introduced a virtual solution for people working from home. The Viva employee experience platform helps to create a more accessible, discoverable workplace by allowing companies to integrate their existing systems and tools with fresh features.

The system, which was developed by Microsoft365 and Teams was first tested with employees.

“We have participated in the largest at-scale remote work experiment the world has seen, and it has had a dramatic impact on the employee experience,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement.

“Viva brings together everything an employee needs to be successful, from day one, in a single, integrated experience directly in Teams.”

Viva currently has four modules

Connections

Through Microsoft Teams the connections feature allows employees access to a common entry point which can be used for chitchat and engagement. They can also access company news, policies, and benefits;they can also share resources from across the web and catch up via corporate town halls. Content can also be assigned for specific roles and teams.

Insights

Viva also comes with an insights feature which caters to the well-being of the employee. It adds recommended self-care actions to employees’ routine including breaks, encouraging team members to turn off notifications, set boundaries and unplug.

Learning

Viva learning highlights useful courses and content from LinkedIn, Microsoft, Skillsoft, Coursera, Pluralsight, edX, and the company. It works using an AI that recommends the right content at the right time.

Topics

This organizes the company’s content into categories, helping employees to find information quickly and easily without interrupting colleagues. Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365, Jared Spataro, describes it as a Wikipedia with AI superpowers for your organization.

