Microsoft Launches Teams Essentials for SMEs

Microsoft has announced the launch of a stand-alone feature for small and medium-sized businesses. Users will be required to pay a monthly fee of $4 (Sh448) for Teams Essentials.

The tool is designed to assist small businesses to serve their customers in new ways, allowing them to have longer, professional meetings with their colleagues, clients, and partners in order to expand their business and achieve a competitive advantage.

Teams Essentials includes important productivity features like calendar integration, group chat, enhanced meeting capacity of up to 300 people, and longer meeting time limitations of up to 30 hours.

The feature also includes a 10GB increase in cloud storage space and robust collaboration tools to assist SMEs in staying organized while saving time.

“We all know the shift to remote and hybrid work has presented ample challenges for companies of all sizes, but the unique challenges that small businesses face require unique solutions, and Microsoft is well-positioned to provide its SMB customers with the best possible tools to succeed.” Jared Spataro, the Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365 said.

Small and medium-sized enterprises, such as restaurants, merchants, and other professional services, will be able to meet, collaborate, communicate, and serve consumers in new ways due to the new feature.

“We appreciate the fact that the world isn’t going back to the old way of working, so small businesses need solutions that are designed specifically for their unique needs to thrive in this new normal,” added Spataro.

Like this: Like Loading...