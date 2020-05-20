Microsoft Launches Power African Community for Tech Developers

Microsoft today launched the Power African Community for African developers. The concept is similar to their earlier program dubbed NexTech Africa where like minds would converge and engage with tech experts from various parts of the world.

“We will bring back the concept of Nextech but ongoing. This year we want to engage with you (African Developers) so much better through a series of virtual events. Events focused on Power Platform, Azure, M365 and much more.” said Dona Sakar, Microsoft’s principal advocate.

The Power Africa Tech will comprise a small group of African tech developers. They will be able to share, learn, connect and grow with events and opportunities from Azure, Power Platform and M365.

According to Sakar, virtual events designed for the continent will take place on the second half of the year. The company also hopes to host an in-person development tour after the Coronavirus pandemic.

Interested applicants should sign up with Microsoft and join the Power African Community to keep up to date with the events, offers and opportunities from the Microsoft and tech ecosystem in Africa.

