Microsoft Halts Production of Xbox One Consoles

Microsoft has halted production of all Xbox One consoles in order to focus on its next-generation consoles. According to the Verge, the Xbox One X and digital Xbox One S were originally canceled by Microsoft ahead of the arrival of the Xbox Series X in 2020.

“To focus on the production of Xbox Series X / S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020,” a senior director of Xbox console product marketing said.

The Xbox 1 was released in 2103 and a study revealed that more than 51 million Xbox One consoles had been sold by mid-2020. The PlayStation 4, which was released in 2013, has reportedly sold nearly twice as many units.

To capitalize on a pandemic-driven surge in consumer spending on games, Microsoft released two models of their Xbox Series X in November 2020, seven years after the previous iteration was released.

Microsoft’s announcement comes amid a Bloomberg report claiming that Sony had shelved its earlier intentions to stop producing PS4 consoles at the end of 2021. The company is now planning to produce approximately a million units in 2022.

All of this is taking place in the backdrop of pandemic-related supply chain challenges, which have caused delays in both the availability of critical parts and the delivery of final products across the tech industry.

