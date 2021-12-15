Microsoft Teams Rolls Out End-to-end Encryption for One-to-one Calls

One-to-one calls on Microsoft Teams will now have End-to-end encryption, the company has announced. The feature which has been on test since October is being rolled out to all Teams users today.

The feature is opt-in meaning IT admins can activate and disable it depending on user preference. The end-user will also be expected to turn it on from the Teams settings for it to work.

“As a reminder, by default end-to-end encryption will not be available to all users within the tenant. Once IT has configured the policy and enabled it for selected users, those selected users will still need to turn on end-to-end encryption in their Teams settings. IT retains the ability to disable E2EE for one-to-one Teams calls as necessary.” Microsoft said.

Microsoft Teams data is currently encrypted in transit and at rest. This allows authorized services to decrypt material for the purposes of data retention records. The company also employs OneNote encryption for notes stored in Microsoft Teams, as well as SharePoint encryption for at-rest data. In Teams, all chat content is encrypted both in transit and at rest.

Although the new End-to-end encryption feature will improve the security of one-to-one calls within Teams, the company says some functions will be deactivated as a result.

One-to-one calls using E2EE will have functions such as recording, live captioning / transcription, call transfer, call park, call merging, and capabilities like transferring calls to another device or adding participants to create a group call disabled.

