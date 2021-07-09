Microsoft Employees to Receive Sh160,000 Covid-19 Bonus

All Microsoft employees across the globe are expected to receive a $1,500 pandemic bonus this year. The company says the bonus is for the “unique and challenging fiscal year that Microsoft just completed”.

A report by The Verge says an internal memo sent out to employees said the bonus will be awarded to all employees below the corporate vice President level who have served with the company from or before March 31, 2021. Part-time employees and those working on hourly rates will also be awarded.

It also said that all employees in the US and internationally who fit the criteria will be awarded.

“As a symbol of our appreciation for coming together as One Microsoft during a uniquely challenging year, we are proud to recognize our employees with a one-time monetary gift,” a spokesperson for Microsoft confirmed to CNET.

Microsoft has 175,508 employees worldwide, including in Kenya.

In 2020, Facebook awarded its employees a $1,000 bonus to boost them even as they worked remotely. Twitter also announced plans to reimburse its employees for expenses incurred setting up their home offices.

