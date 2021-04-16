Microsoft Edge Adds Kids Mode for Children’s Safe Browsing

Microsoft edge is adding a Kids Mode on its Edge browser to help parents control how their children navigate the internet. The feature comes as an option built into Microsoft Edge for Windows and OS.

To enable kids’ mode, the parent will go to user profile settings and select “Browse in Kids Mode”. There are two options of the mode; a version for ages five to eight and another version for ages nine to 12.

Kids mode enables strict prevention of adult texts, videos and images from through edge and bing safesearch by default. The only difference between the two modes is that the 9 to12 year old Kids mode allows access to a newsfeed with curated articles from MSN for Kids. It mainly consists kid-friendly topics such as fun science and animal facts.

Kids mode also allows access to specific web pages, with the number currently at about 70. Anything that the kids can access will be added to the list by the parents. If the kids go to a website that is not on the list, they will find a block page that prompts them to ask an adult for permission.

The feature is also designed to make it easy for parents to add and remove websites to make it easy for them when sharing devices.

Microsoft also worked to close any loopholes in Kids mode by restricting windows keyboard shortcuts to prevent the kids from exiting out of the browser and launching a new one.

Microsoft’s corporate VP Liat Ben-Zur said the feature had been designed with the kids in mind.

“It became clear that the best way to keep kids from trying to leave was to make them want to stay. In other words, we set out to create the most appealing environment a kid could ever want for browsing the web.”

Kids mode also comes with visually appealing designs with bright colours and cartoon characters to make the children enjoy their browsing experience. The browser also comes with a customization option that allows users to help kids get creative with a layout that is easy to navigate.

A parent must enter their Windows or MacOS credentials to switch the browser off kids mode back to normal.

