Microsoft Adds Watermark Warning for Users Installing Windows 11 OS on Unsupported Hardware

Microsoft is testing a new warning for Windows 11 users who install the operating system on unsupported hardware. The latest Windows 11 OS is said to feature a new watermark alongside the desktop’s wallpaper with the warning repeated in the landing page of the settings app.

The desktop wallpaper warning was discovered by a Twitter user earlier this month, but reports indicate that the tech giant might still be testing a number of additions to Windows 11 that might not make the final cut.

If the OS has been uploaded on unsupported hardware, the user will see a watermark stating “System requirements not met” alongside the build number available on evaluation and pre-release versions of Windows.

Nonetheless, the new warnings are an indication that Microsoft intends to change the way Windows 11 looks on unsupported devices.

The minimal hardware requirements for Windows 11 have sparked debate as many PCs were left behind. The operating system only officially supports Intel 8th Gen Coffee Lake or Zen+ and Zen 2 CPUs and higher. However, there is a simple way to get around the restriction on unsupported devices and install Windows 11. Anyone who applies the workaround may now start seeing these warnings in future Windows 11 releases.

The tech giant has applied similar warnings in the past for unactivated versions of Windows, restricting changes to features like dark mode, personalization settings, and themes until the system is activated. The company doesn’t appear to be experimenting with any feature limitations, and the warnings are now simply subtle, rather than pop-ups or notifications.

