Microsoft Attempts to Tackle Office Software Piracy with 50 Percent Discount

Microsoft is attempting to tackle the issue of pirated software with a 50 percent discount on Office suite purchases.

According to reports doing rounds online, a new message offering a 50 percent discount for genuine Microsoft 365 subscription is appearing on the office ribbon bar on Pirated Office apps.

The notice purportedly directs users to Microsoft’s own website, which includes a warning that “pirated software exposes your computer to security hazards.” Those who pirate Office software are also at danger of infections, malware, identity theft, data theft, and missing out on critical upgrades, according to Microsoft.

According to estimates, the discounted deal translates to a first-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Family costing $49.99 or a year of Microsoft 365 Personal costing $34.99.

Microsoft frequently employs banners to encourage software pirates to use real Office, but this is the first time the message has been accompanied by a significant discount. By converting software pirates into paying consumers, the corporation hopes to grow its 50 million subscriber base.

