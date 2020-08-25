Microsoft Rolls Out ‘Your Phone’ App Update To Allow Android Devices Stream Apps On Windows 10

Microsoft is reportedly adding a new update on the ‘Your Phone’ app to allow selected Android devices to stream their apps such as Whatsapp to a separate window on the Windows 10 PCs.

Microsoft unveiled the new added functions on the ‘Your Phone’ app during the Samsung Unpacked event on August 5th. The new feature enables users of Windows 10 with select android phones to stream their apps on Windows 10 PCs in a separate window that is outside the ‘Your Phone’ app.

The update should be available from this week to all PCs running the Windows 10 October 2018 update.

The ‘Your Phone’ app primarily allows users to access an Android phone’s mobile apps on a Windows 10 PC.

Windows 10 users can simply pin their favourite mobile apps to the start menu or taskbar on the PC. Upon launching an app, it will open on a separate window.

“So, whether you need to quickly reply to a conversation, respond to your social posts, or order food, you can do it fast using your PC’s large screen, keyboard, mouse, pen and touch screen alongside your other PC apps,” explained Brandon LeBlanc, a senior program manager on the Windows Insider team.

Currently, Microsoft’s list of supported Android devices includes Samsung Galaxy phones in the S and A series families.

“This is a gradual rollout, so it may take few days for Apps to show up within the Your Phone app,” warned LeBlanc.

In order to use the Android-to-windows 10 app-streaming feature, your device should be running on Android 9 or later and have the link to windows integration. The Android device and the Windows 10 PC will also be required to be running on the same WiFi network.

To pin your selected app to the Windows start menu, open the ‘Your Phone’ app, go to apps on your PC and right-click on the icon to pin to the favourites on your desktop.

Users need to connect the Android Device via the ‘Your Phone’ app and can only open a single app at a time because the ‘Your Phone’ app mirrors the Android device screen and will display the opened app in it. If you open another app, it will replace the app that is already open and displayed.

