Microsoft Adds Photo Editing Feature on OneDrive

Microsoft has introduced basic photo editing features to the web and Android versions of OneDrive. You will now be able to crop, rotate and add filters to photos on the cloud storage feature. Users will be able to edit their JPEG and PNG images on their personal OneDrive accounts.

Microsoft has said that there are plans to expand the feature to the school and business accounts in the coming months, and to the app thereafter.

The Android version of the OneDrive app will come packed with additional features such as casting photos to flip them on a Chromecast-enabled device while others watch.

Read: How to Export your Google Photos Using Takeout

Microsoft says in the next few months, users will also be able to better organize their images on OneDrive, as the company will add a setting to automatically create folders based on their origin i.e. Whatsapp, Screenshots, Instagram, Camera, etc.

The new features are bound to give users an almost similar experience to what is offered on Google Photos. The popular photo storage service is apparently becoming less popular since it announced plans to start charging users for extra storage space.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu