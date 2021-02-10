Michelle Obama To Debut “Waffles and Mochi” Kids’ Cooking Show on Netflix

Michelle Obama is set to debut a children’s cooking show on Netflix on March 16, 2021. The show called “Waffles + Mochi” will feature a pair of puppets “to bring a bit of light and laughter to homes around the world.”

The former first lady posted on Instagram, saying the show will be “all about good food: discovering it, cooking it and of course, eating it.” The show will feature 20 minute episodes combining live action and puppets, with Obama appearing as a series regular.

The show’s plot is about two puppet best friends who dream of becoming chefs. They travel around the world looking for ingredients and cook “alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities.” a press release from the show stated.

Obama’s theme for the cooking show aligns with her “Let’s Move!” public health campaign aimed at curbing childhood obesity. The former first lady has used her platforms to develop initiatives to help families access healthy affordable meals and increase their physical activities

Obama already has a documentary based on her book, Becoming, on Netflix and a podcast on Spotify.

“In many ways, this show is an extension of my work to support children’s health as first lady- and to be quite honest, I wish a program like this had been around when my girls were young.” she wriote on Instagram.

“Waffles and Mochi” is produced by the Obamas Production company, Higher Ground, which she owns with her husband, former President Barack Obama.

