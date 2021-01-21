Michelle Obama Stuns In Plum and Burgundy Ensemble At Biden’s Inauguration

It is no surprise that former First Lady Michelle Obama was the show stopper at President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

The former Flotus wore a head-to-toe plum and burgundy combo designed by up-and-coming LA-based black designer, Sergio Hudson.

Obama stunned in a turtleneck sweater and wide-legged bootcut pants, with a structured coat. She completed the ensemble with Hudson’s signature handmade leather belts, fastened with a circular brushed brass buckle and a black mask.

Her look, as has been the norm in the past, generated buzz on social media.

I literally gasped, out loud, when I saw this on my screen tonight! #MichelleObama pic.twitter.com/iZpyFyfxdB — Nana (@LifeofNana) January 20, 2021

the only thing i cared about at today’s inauguration is michelle obama’s fit. pic.twitter.com/RfySEod7t1 — ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ (@merelynora) January 21, 2021

I want Michelle Obama’s coat so I can wear it to the end of the driveway and back. — ⚖️Imani Gandy ⚖️ (@AngryBlackLady) January 21, 2021

Hudson has dressed the former First Lady in the past for 2019’s Essence Festival in New Orleans and her Becoming book tour.

He also wished her a happy birthday via Instagram where she wore a purple suit paired with his signature leather belt.

“Happy Birthday to my forever FLOTUS @michelleobama. Thank you for the inspiration you have given to us all. Thank you for supporting the brand and doing it so fabulously!” Hudson wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sergio Hudson (@sergiohudson)

The designer who made his debut on New York Fashion Week in February 2020 also designed Madam Vice President Kamala Harris’ shoes which she paired with a purple dress suit.

All the way from South Carolina, Hudson also dresses celebrities like Rihanna and Beyonce.

Also catching the people’s attention was former First Lady Melania Trump who landed in Florida in a beach-inspired bright caftan-style dress going for $3,700.

Before leaving for Florida with the former President Donald Trump, Melania wore a Chanel jacket and Dolce & Gabbana dress.

The dress had people talking on the interwebs. Here are some of the comments:

Melania really went zero to 60 on the Florida vibe in no time flat, huh? — (((Jennifer Mendelsohn))) (@CleverTitleTK) January 20, 2021

Trump’s delivered in Florida. Melania amevaa dera bila nini, Waswahili knows the rest of the sentence. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/LJd2wuT5AS — Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) January 20, 2021

