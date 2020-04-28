Former Liverpool Forward Michael Robinson Passes On At 61

Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland striker Michael Robinson has died at the age of 61.

Robinson, who was one of Spain’s most recognisable sports broadcasters, was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2018.

“With tremendous sadness we tell you about Michael’s passing,” said a post from Robinson’s account on Twitter.

“It leaves us with a great emptiness, but also countless memories, filled with the same love that you have shown for him.”

The message added: “We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man so happy, he never walked alone. Thank you.”

Robinson helped Liverpool win the league title, European Cup and League Cup during his only season with the Reds in 1983-84.

He also played for Preston, Manchester City, Brighton and Queens Park Rangers before settling in Spain after finishing his career with La Liga club Osasuna in 1989.

Robinson won 24 caps for the Republic of Ireland, scoring four goals.

A Liverpool statement said they were “deeply saddened” by Robinson’s passing and the “thoughts of everybody” at the club “are with Michael’s family and friends at this sad time”.

