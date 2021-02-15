Kenyan Coach Michael Ouma Set To Upgrade At Prestigious Johan Cruyff Institute

Kenyan coach Michael Ouma Nam has landed a lifetime opportunity to pursue Master Class in Coaching and Sports Management at the prestigious Johan Cruyff Institute in the Netherlands.

The three week-course spread over eight months beginning May focuses on developing coaches in the vision of Johan Cruyff which states, “you can only coach others if you know yourself.”

“I did an interview last year November and was lucky to be among applicants from around the world, who got the nod to join the renown institution,” Nam, presently coach of South Sudan giants, Altabara FC, said.

Nam will become the first coach from Africa to attend the institution which has molded the likes of former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sir.

Once done, the former Uganda’s Vipers SC and Sher Karuturi coach, who already boasts several coaching badges, including CAF B, UEFA B Diploma, and FA LEVEL 2, believes he will be well equipped to offer his services internationally.

“The modern game is changing. I will be equipped with new methods of making it simpler for players to adapt and be fully prepared to endure professional life.

“Taking my career to a different level is always a good motivation and makes me want to work even harder.”

Founded in 1999 by Johan Cruyff, the three-time world best player and Netherlands legend, the institute named after him has five branches across the world including Spain and Mexico.

