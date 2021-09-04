Michael Olunga Unceremoniously Installed Harambee Stars Captain

Al Duhail SC striker Michael Olunga has been appointed as the new captain of Kenya men’s senior football team, the Harambee Stars.

Stars head coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee made the announcement.

Olunga, 27, takes over from Victor Wanyama who is yet to announce his retirement from international duty, but has not featured for the team in a while.

“When I took over against Comoros and Togo Victor (Wanyama) was not in the team. That’s when I decided there must be a change of guard. Michael (Olunga) is officially the team captain,” Ghost told Goal.

Olunga, formerly of Gor Mahia, is a product of Mulee’s Liberty Academy.

Wanyama is currently the captain of his club, Impact Montreal in the Major League Soccer.

Stars are presently in Kagali, Rwanda for their second Group E match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

Kenya started off their campaign with a disappointing barren draw against Uganda at Nyayo Stadium on Thursday.

