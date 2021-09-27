VIDEO: Michael Olunga Scores Five Goals Off The Bench

Michael Olunga came off the bench in the second half to score five goals as Al Duhail SC hammered Al Sailiya 5-0 in the Qatar Stars League on Sunday.

Olunga, who was returning from international break where he led the Harambee Stars over two games in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers as the new captain, had previously gone two matches without a goal.

The former Gor Mahia striker scored a brace in the season opener against Al Khor but the taps dried in the following two fixtures and was benched against Al Sailiya.

Upon introduction in the 46th minute, Olunga setteled fast and broke the deadlock in the 56th minute, grabbed a brace in the 62nd minute, a hat-trick in the 68th minute before adding two more goals in the 79th and 85th minutes to seal the goal fest and win.

Michael Olunga 🇰🇪 46’ 🔁 Comes on a substitute with the score 0-0 56’ ⚽️

62’ ⚽️

68’ ⚽️

79’ ⚽️

85’ ⚽️ Final score: 5-0 #QSL TOP SCORER 🔝 pic.twitter.com/cdeeBE6DPf — Qatar Football Live (@QFootLive) September 26, 2021

Al Duhail SC are placed second on the Qatar Stars League with 12 points after four games behind Al Sadd, who have a better goal difference.

Both teams alongside seventh placed Al Shamal remain unbeaten in the league.

