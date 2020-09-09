Michael Olunga Scores As Kashiwa Reysol Bounce Back

Kashiwa Reysol ended a two-match losing streak with an emphatic 3-0 win over Gamba Osaka in the J-League on Wednesday.

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga, who missed the last two fixtures, opened the scoring two minutes into the game to cement his spot at the top of the scoring charts with 15 goals.

Ataru Esaka grabbed a brace, netting in the 40th and 62nd minutes to seal the convincing win for the hosts.

Olunga continue to dominate the scoring charts for the club and league with 15 goals in 15 games with Esaka second for the club with 10 goals.

Kashiwa climb to fourth on the log, sixteen points off runway leaders Kawasaki.

