Michael Olunga Ranked Amongst Top Performers In Asian Champions League

Michael Olunga has taken the 2021 Asian Champions League by a storm, producing top performances game after game.

The Harambee Stars striker tops the list of top scorers with six goals – scored in the last three games, including a hat-trick and brace after round four of the group matches.

On Sunday, the former Gor Mahia striker struck twice as his Qatari side Al Duhail SC settled for a 2-2 draw away to Iran’s Esteghlal FC in Saudi Arabia.

Olunga has been the talk of town with the media hot on his trail.

His splendid show against the Iranians saw him rank fourth amongst the best performers of the round.

