Video: Michael Olunga Opens Al Duhail SC Account On Valentine’s Day

Michael Olunga scored as Al Duhail SC beat Al Rayyan 2-0 in the Qatar Stars League on Valentine’s Day.

The goal marked the Harambee Stars striker’s first in the Qatari top-flight since joining Al Duhail SC from Kashiwa Reysol of Japan in January.

Not a bad way to score your first league goal, Olunga! pic.twitter.com/LHd1lFh8zu — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) February 15, 2021

Ismail Mohamed opened the scoring from inside the box with a neet connection in the 37th minute before Olunga’s acrobatics sealed the three points in the 73rd minute.

“Hopefully first of many more,” Olunga tweeted.

Al Duhail SC was smarting from a 1-0 defeat to African champions Al Ahly SC in the FIFA Club World Cup which Qatar hosted.

Olunga made history becoming the first Kenyan to feature in the competition.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu