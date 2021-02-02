Michael Olunga On The Verge Of Facing European Champions Bayern Munich In Club World Cup

FIFA Club World Cup begins Thursday in Qatar with Michael Olunga’s Al Duhail SC facing African champions Al Ahly SC of Egypt at 2030 hours Kenyan time.

Olunga signed for the Qatari side from Japan’s Kashiwa Reysol and recently announced his arrival with a bang, scoring a hat-trick against Al Ahli in Emir Cup.

A win against the nine-time African champions, Ahly, will land Al Duhail a semifinal clash against German machine Bayern Munich, and Olunga is savouring such a possibility.

“It’s quite a dream for all of here in the dressing room,” the Engineer, as Olunga is nicknamed, told BeIn Sports, cautiously adding “we can’t skip the fact we have to face Al Ahly SC first.”

