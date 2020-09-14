Michael Olunga Notches 16th League Goal In Kashiwa Reysol Loss (Video)

Michael Olunga scored his 16th goal of the season in 2-1 loss on the road to Sagan Tosu on Sunday.

The Harambee Stars striker’s record stands at 16 goals in 16 J-League games and continues to top the scoring charts.

Olunga opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a close left-foot strike, but Hayashi leveled from the spot before the end of the first interval before Harakawa grabbed the winner in 48th minute.

The former Gor Mahia striker was on Saturday named the league’s most valuable player for the month of August.

Its humbling to be named the Meiji Yasuda Konami August 2020 MVP.

Firstly to thank God for His unending grace. Secondly, My team mates,coaching staff, surbodinate staff, and fans for their support. Thanks, and to many more 🙏🏾. Inshallah 🙏🏾🙏🏾.GOD ABOVE ALL🙏🏾🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/F8FFIDniSe — MICHAEL OLUNGA (@OgadaOlunga) September 11, 2020

