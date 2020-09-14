in SPORTS

Michael Olunga Notches 16th League Goal In Kashiwa Reysol Loss (Video)

michael olunga
Michael Olunga. [Courtesy]

Michael Olunga scored his 16th goal of the season in 2-1 loss on the road to Sagan Tosu on Sunday.

The Harambee Stars striker’s record stands at 16 goals in 16 J-League games and continues to top the scoring charts.

Olunga opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a close left-foot strike, but Hayashi leveled from the spot before the end of the first interval before Harakawa grabbed the winner in 48th minute.

The former Gor Mahia striker was on Saturday named the league’s most valuable player for the month of August.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Kashiwa ReysolMichael Olunga

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

solomon kalou

Ex-Chelsea Forward Solomon Kalou Graduates With Degree From Lyon University

“Mashemeji Derby Won’t Be The Same, ” Kenyans React As Tom Mboya Statue Removed From CBD