Michael Olunga Named J-League’s Most Valuable Player For August

olunga
Kashiwa Reysol Player Kashiwa Reysol. [Courtesy]

Kashiwa Reysol striker has been named the J-League Most Valuable Player (MVP for the month of August.

The Harambee Stars forward scored five goals in the month, including a brace against Kashima Antlers.

Olunga is currently the leading top scorer in the Japanese top league with 15 goals from 15 games.

