Michael Olunga Named J-League’s Most Valuable Player For August

Kashiwa Reysol striker has been named the J-League Most Valuable Player (MVP for the month of August.

The Harambee Stars forward scored five goals in the month, including a brace against Kashima Antlers.

Its humbling to be named the Meiji Yasuda Konami August 2020 MVP.

Firstly to thank God for His unending grace. Secondly, My team mates,coaching staff, surbodinate staff, and fans for their support. Thanks, and to many more 🙏🏾. Inshallah 🙏🏾🙏🏾.GOD ABOVE ALL🙏🏾🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/F8FFIDniSe — MICHAEL OLUNGA (@OgadaOlunga) September 11, 2020

Olunga is currently the leading top scorer in the Japanese top league with 15 goals from 15 games.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu