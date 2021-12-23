Michael Olunga Named Al Duhail SC Best Player

Al Duhail SC have named Michael Olunga as the best player in the Qatar Stars League for the months of October and November.

The Harambee Stars skipper netted five goals over the period as they kept pace at the top of the log with Al Sadd.

“The team’s striker Michael Olunga received the best player in the league award for months October and November after the special level the player appeared with in the matches he participated in and contributed in the positive results Al Duhail succeeded in achieving in the previous rounds,” the club said in a statement.

Al Duhail are currently second in the log, three points a drift leaders Al Sadd.

