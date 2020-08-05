Michael Olunga Linked With Kshs115 Million Move To Besiktas

Kashiwa Reysol striker Michael Olunga is being linked with a Kshs 115 million move to Turkish giants Besiktas.

A Spor reports the Harambee Stars international is a summer transfer option for coach Sergen Yalçın, who is keen to bolster his forward line.

Besiktas are also reportedly pursuing TP Mazembe highly rated striker Jackson Muleka.

Olunga has become a star performer for Kashiwa Reysol, scoring nine goals in eight J-League games of the new season, making him the leading scorer.

He was instrumental in the team’s promotion to the top flight last season after scoring 27 goals.

Olunga set the record for most goals in a single match in the J-2 after scoring eight times in their finish league outing against

Kyoto Sanga last season.

In total, he has scored 42 goals in 52 appearances for Kashiwa Reysol, while assisting 12.

Apart from Besiktas, Olunga also rumoured to have attracted offers unnamed German Bundesliga sides.

