VIDEO: Fenerbahçe S.K Prime Target Michael Olunga Keeps Shining

Michael Olunga scored a brace as his side Al Duhail SC hammered Al Arabi 2-0 in the Qatar Stars League on Saturday.
⚽️🎥 ثنائية مايكل أولونغا @OgadaOlunga في مرمى العربي ضمن الاسبوع 13 من الدوري.#الدحيل #دوري_نجوم_QNB pic.twitter.com/Dc3GpTE8kM
— نادي الدحيل ALDUHAIL (@DuhailSC) January 8, 2022
Olunga, who is attracting interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahçe S.K, is the leading league’s top scorer with 15 goals with 13 games so far played.
The Harambee Stars and former Gor Mahia striker so far boasts three braces and a hat-trick.
Al Duhail are second behind leaders Al Sadd with 29 points, two points a drift having played two games more.
