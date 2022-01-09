VIDEO: Fenerbahçe S.K Prime Target Michael Olunga Keeps Shining

Michael Olunga scored a brace as his side Al Duhail SC hammered Al Arabi 2-0 in the Qatar Stars League on Saturday.

Olunga, who is attracting interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahçe S.K, is the leading league’s top scorer with 15 goals with 13 games so far played.

The Harambee Stars and former Gor Mahia striker so far boasts three braces and a hat-trick.

Al Duhail are second behind leaders Al Sadd with 29 points, two points a drift having played two games more.

