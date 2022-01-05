in SPORTS

Asian Top Scorer Michael Olunga Inspects Guard Of Honor

olunga guard of honour
Michael Olunga's Guard of Honour. [Courtesy]

Last season’s Asian Champions League top scorer Michael Olunga inspected a guard of honour ahead of their league fixture against Al Khor on Tuesday.

Olunga scored nine goals, all in Group C of the tournament, for Al Duhail SC to emerge the best scorer despite the team failing to progress.

olunga guard of honour
Michael Olunga.[Courtesy]
Ahead of the Qatar Stars League tie, both sets of players lined up to honor the former Gor Mahia striker who carried a loft his golden boot trophy.

He, however, did not find the back of the net on that day, but made an assist in the 1-1 draw.

