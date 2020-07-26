Michael Olunga Scores First Hat-trick In Japanese League

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga scored his first hat-trick in the Japanese League as Kashiwa Reysol hammered Vegalta Sendai 5-1 on Sunday.

Olunga has now bagged eight goals in seven outings and is now the leading top scorer in the top flight.

Michael Olunga's third goal as Kashiwa Reysol hammer Vegalta Sendai 5-1; his first hat-trick in the J-League, taking his tally to 8 in 7 games. pic.twitter.com/Vs8PiNJB22 — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) July 26, 2020

Nakama opened the scoring for Reyasol in the 20th minute before Olunga sealed a comfortable first half with the second in the 40th minute.

On resumption, Nashimura reduced the deficit eight minutes into the game, but Olunga restored the two-goal cushion in the 58th minute.

Read: Brace For Michael Olunga As Kashiwa Reysol Bag First Season Win

The former Gor Mahia striker grabbed his hat-trick in the 73rd minute before Segawa sealed the comfortable home in the 86th minute with the fifth goal.

Kashiwa returns to action on Saturday with an away trip to Nagoya, who are placed third in the table standings.

The win propelled Kashiwa to 8th on the log on 12 points, seven off leaders Kawasaki.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu