VIDEO: Michael Olunga Header Earns Al Duhail All Points In Champs League

Michael Olunga
Michael Olunga (Courtesy)

Michael Olunga scored as Al Duhail SC edged Iranian side Sepahan 1-0 in the ongoing Asian Champions League yesternight.

The Harambee Stars skipper headed home the lone goal which earned the Qatari side all the three points from a left cross with just six minutes of regulation time left.

Al Duhail are second in Group D of the championship with three points from after two games same as leaders Sepahan who have a better goal difference.

