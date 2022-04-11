VIDEO: Michael Olunga Header Earns Al Duhail All Points In Champs League

Michael Olunga scored as Al Duhail SC edged Iranian side Sepahan 1-0 in the ongoing Asian Champions League yesternight.

The Harambee Stars skipper headed home the lone goal which earned the Qatari side all the three points from a left cross with just six minutes of regulation time left.

🎥🇰🇪WATCH| Michael Olunga's header earned his side all the three points in their second game in the ongoing #ACL2022 #FMSvDUH#Pepeta #HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/9go7cBDd9Y — Pepeta (@pepeta_ke) April 11, 2022

Al Duhail are second in Group D of the championship with three points from after two games same as leaders Sepahan who have a better goal difference.

