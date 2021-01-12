Michael Olunga Completes Big Money Move To Qatari Side Al Duhail SC

Michael Olunga has completed a move to Qatar Stars League side Al Duhail SC from Japan’s Kashiwa Reysol.

A leaked photo from Qatar Stars League News IG page shows the 26-year-old’s unveiling.

However, the club’s social media channels are yet to post anything about the move.

According to reports, Al Duhail coughed up slightly over Kshs 900 million for Olunga’s signature.

The Harambee Stars striker finished top scorer in the J-League with 28 goals and was crowned the 2020 season most valuable player.

Al Duhail SC are presently second in the QSL standings with 35 points; 15 points off leaders Al Sadd after 13 rounds of games.

They take on Al Sadd this evening in a top of the table class at 1845HRS EA time with Olunga expected to feature.

The club’s owner is business mogul Adbullah bin Nasser bin Abdullah Al Ahmed Al Thani, who is also a member of the Qatari Royal Family.

In 2012 he was ranked among top 20 rich club owners by Bleacherreport with a staggering fortune of over one billion USD.

