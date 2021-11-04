VIDEO: Michael Olunga Brace Rescues Al Duhail SC From Defeat

Michael Olunga scored twice as Al Duhail SC picked a 3-3 draw against Al Sadd in a top of the table clash in the Qatar Stars League on Wednesday.

Olunga’s second goal, which is his 12th overall this season, came in the 89 minute just in time to rescue a point against the table-toppers.

His first of the night came in the 24th minute through a header to cancel out Bounedjah’s opener in the 4th minute.

Rò-Rò scored an own goal to put Al Duhail in the lead, but two quick strikes from Khoukhi (73) and Rodrigo Tabata (74) restored Al Sadd lead.

Olunga could have scored hat-trick, but his 23rd minute header was judged offside.

