in SPORTS

VIDEO: Michael Olunga Brace Rescues Al Duhail SC From Defeat

Michael Olunga brace
Michael Olunga Saves Al Duhail. [Courtesy]

Michael Olunga scored twice as Al Duhail SC picked a 3-3 draw against Al Sadd in a top of the table clash in the Qatar Stars League on Wednesday.

Olunga’s second goal, which is his 12th overall this season, came in the 89 minute just in time to rescue a point against the table-toppers.

His first of the night came in the 24th minute through a header to cancel out Bounedjah’s opener in the 4th minute.

Rò-Rò scored an own goal to put Al Duhail in the lead, but two quick strikes from Khoukhi (73) and Rodrigo Tabata (74) restored Al Sadd lead.

Olunga could have scored hat-trick, but his 23rd minute header was judged offside.

 

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Al Duhail SCAl SaddMichael Olunga

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

iebc Wafula Chebukati

Only 1.4 Million Kenyans Registered as Voters Against 6 Million Target in 30-day Exercise
Expressway

Traffic Congestion to Continue in GM area, Bunyala Round About As Expressway Nears Completion