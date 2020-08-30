Michael Olunga Brace Not Enough To Secure Kashiwa Reysol Win (Video)

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga scored a brace as his side Kashiwa Reysol fell 2-3 to visiting Kashima Antlers in J-League on Saturday.

The former Tusker and Gor Mahia forward has enjoyed a rich scoring form and presently tops the scoring charts with 14 goals in 13 outings.

📸 A difficult result to take, as Kashiwa Reysol lose a heartbreaker at home, but two more goals for @OgadaOlunga at the 🔝 of the J.LEAGUE goalscoring charts—both of which came with only ten men! 1️⃣4️⃣ in 1️⃣3️⃣ for him now! © J.LEAGUE – All Rights Reserved pic.twitter.com/57iIm6WsI3 — J.LEAGUE Official EN (@J_League_En) August 29, 2020

Kashiwa has now failed to win their last two games despite Olunga scoring in both.

In the game, despite Kashiwa Reysol being reduced to ten men after Takahashi was sent off for second bookable offense in the added minutes of first half, the hosts came back strong in the second half with Olunga breaking the impasse in the 57th minute.

Misao leveled for the visitors in the 72nd minute but Olunga returned Kashiwa’s lead in the 84th minute as he grabbed his second brace of the season.

Two quick goals in the 89th and 90th minutes from Dol, however dampened the hosts spirits as they let go what looked like a sure win.

Kashiwa are placed 7th on the log on 20 points, 15 off leaders Kawasaki.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu