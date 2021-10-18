Michael Olunga Bounces Back From Harambee Stars Disappointing Loss

Michael Olunga returned from international break with a goal for his club Al Duhail SC against Al Rayyan in the Qatar Stars League on Sunday.

Al Duhail led 2-0 at the break through goals from Edmilson Junior and Captain Almoez Ali.

Olunga, who now jointly leads the scoring chart with last season’s top scorer Algerian Baghdad Bounedjah, benefited from an Ismaeel Mohammad assist in the 55th minute to score his eighth goal of the season.

The Kenyan captain was back in the starting lineup after being used as a second half substitute against Al Sailiya when he scored all goals in 5-0 win just before the international break on September 26.

Olunga was returning to action after leading the Harambee Stars against Mali in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers.

The two-legged tie ended 6-0 in favour of the West Africans as Kenya crushed out of the qualifiers.

