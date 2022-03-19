VIDEO: Michael Olunga Bags First Title With Al Duhail SC

Michael Olunga bagged his first title with Al Duhail SC after winning the final of the Emir Cup on Friday.
The Harambee Stars skipper scored as they thumped Al Gharafa 5-1 at Khalifa International Stadium.
Michael Olunga couldn't hold his scoring boots back for too long in the #AmirCup final! pic.twitter.com/EYSCuS7QOb
— Qatar Football Live (@QFootLive) March 18, 2022
Olunga has won a number of individual accolades including the Qatar Stars League top scorer and most valuable player, but is the first team cup for him.
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu