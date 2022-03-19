in SPORTS

VIDEO: Michael Olunga Bags First Title With Al Duhail SC

Michael Olunga bagged his first title with Al Duhail SC after winning the final of the Emir Cup on Friday.

The Harambee Stars skipper scored as they thumped Al Gharafa 5-1 at Khalifa International Stadium.

Olunga has won a number of individual accolades including the Qatar Stars League top scorer and most valuable player, but is the first team cup for him.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

