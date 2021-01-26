VIDEO: Michael Olunga Announces Qatar Arrival With Hat-trick In Emir Cup

Michael Olunga and making history is like conjoined twins.

The Harambee Stars striker became the first Kenyan to score a hat-trick in LaLiga for Girona.

He followed up the achievement in Spain by becoming the first Kenyan to be named the most valuable player in Japan after emerging top scorer for Kashiwa Reysol and J-League with 28 goals last season.

And on Monday, the 27-year-old wrote more history by becoming the first Kenyan to score a hat-trick in Qatar.

A hat-trick for Michael Olunga as Al Duhail SC hammer Al Ahli 6-0 in Emir Cup. pic.twitter.com/XhWCp09U7S — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) January 25, 2021

Olunga who was playing his third game for Al Duhail SC scored three times including a penalty as they hammered Al Ahli 6-0 in Emir Cup on Monday.

