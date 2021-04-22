Michael Olunga Adds Qatar To Countries He Has Scored Hat-trick

Michael Olunga scored a hat-trick as Al Duhail SC of Qatar edged out Iran’s Esteghlal FC 4-3 in an Asian Champions League thriller on Wednesday night.

Olunga has now scored four goals in the last two games of the Asian Champions League, having netted the loan goal in a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli-Saudi on Sunday.

Al Duhail tops Group C of the competition with seven points from two wins and a draw.

“Al Duhail is moving in the right way, and the proof of that is that today we did not give up after we scored the first goal and we managed to get out ahead in the first half of the match, and after the equaliser scored by the Iranian team in the second half we continued to work until we achieved victory,” said Olunga.

Olunga has now scored a hat-trick in all the five countries he has plied his trade namely Kenya, Sweden, Spain, Japan and Qatar.

While in Kenya, he netted a hat-trick for Gor Mahia in the Kenyan Premier League, while in Spain he repeated the feat with Gerona. In Japan, Olunga scored a hat-trick for Kashiwa Reysol.

Al Duhail SC next travel to Iran on Saturday for the return leg against Esteghlal FC.

