26-year-old Michael Muthini who Confessed to Killing Priest Handed 30-year Sentence

Michael Muthini Mutunga, the man who confessed to murdering a Catholic priest has been handed a 30-year sentence by Embu High Court.

In a ruling by High Court Judge Justice lady Lucy Njuguna, the suspect was found guilty as after committing the offense, he went ahead and enriched himself with properties belonging to the victim.

He reportedly withdrew Sh400,000 from the deceased’s bank account and continued to drive his vehicle as if it was his thus showing no remorse.

Further, Muthini is said to have taken the law into his hands despite the availability of legal frameworks to address the actions that the priest did to him.

This case dates back to November 2019 where the country was woken up to shocking news of the murder of Catholic Priest Michael Kyengo.

The body of the man of the cloth was found stuffed in a gunny bag, throat slit, and buried in a shallow grave, in what was said to have been a love gone sour.

Sleuths that looked into the matter found romantic messages exchanged between the priest and the prime suspect, Michael Muthini, who was a trained nursery school teacher.

Kyengo and Muthini were said to have known each other since 2008 at a seminary in Machakos County and had since maintained close contact. Read Also: Main Suspect in the Murder of Father Kyengo Re-arrested after Skipping Bail Two other suspects were arrested in connection to the same. They were Kavivya Mwangangi and Solomon Mutava. Mwangangi, according to the detectives, provided details of the cult’s website and offered log-in credentials into a site that helped detectives retrieve an application filled in by Mutunga. Part of the application form read, ” “I fully have the potential to join Illuminati so as to become financially stable and help the community eradicate poverty, and shine in the society.” The detectives stated that the priest had been used as a sacrificial lamb as the best friend claimed was a requirement by the cult they practiced. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

