Michael Jordan’s 1985 Trainers Fetch Sh60 Million In Auction

Basketball legend Michael Jordan’s autographed trainers from 1985 sold for a record Kshs 60million in an online auction.

The Nike Air Jordan 1s, worn by Jordan during his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls, were expected to fetch around Kshs 16million at Sotheby’s.

The previous record was Kshs 48million for a pair of Nike’s 1972 Moon Shoes.

Jordan wore mismatched trainers, with the left a size 13 and the right a size 13.5.

The Air Jordan 1s were sold by Jordan Geller, who founded the trainer museum Shoezeum in Las Vegas.

The sale coincided with a Netflix documentary – The Last Dance – with behind-the-scenes footage of the Bulls’ hunt for a sixth NBA title in the 1997-98 season.

