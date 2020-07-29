FKF Coast Supremo Mghendi Dismisses Mombasa County Football Association As Welfare Group

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) South Coast chairman Gabriel Mghendi has dismissed the newly registered Mombasa County Football Association (MCFA) as a non-starter.

Mghendi said as the duly elected football leaders at the coast he do not recognize the new outfit saying its more or less a welfare group or a social grouping but not as a local soccer regulatory body.

Mghendi who is eyeing the FKF Coast region National Executive Committee (NEC) representative post in the forthcoming federation’s elections said the Mombasa County Football Association is an illegal organization as it was not registered in accordance with the FKF constitution.

“Mombasa falls under my FKF South Coast jurisdiction and I dismiss this group which is out to cause confusion and to just seek attention. I ask football stakeholders in the county to treat them with a pinch of salt as they are jokers with nothing to offer,” he said.

Mghendi the Mombasa County Football Association (MCFA) is a welfare group for election losers, former and suspended officials who are seeking refuge and relevance through the backdoor even if it means leading a ghost or non-existent organization.

“Goshi Ali who was suspended in 2017 by the federation’s South Coast branch for participating in the unsanctioned Extreme Sports organized tournament but in the spirit of inclusivity was allowed to contest in the last FKF Mombasa county elections but lost to the outgoing South Coast branch Secretary Lilian Nandundu’ twice,” he could not even raise the required number of endorsements from the eligible clubs in Mombasa” said Mghendi.

