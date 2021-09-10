Kenya’s Mfalme Spikers Handed Walkover Against Tanzania

Kenya was set to play neighbours Tanzania in their last Pool D match of the 2021 Men’s African Nations Championship in Kigali, Rwanda on Friday.

However, Tanzania forfeited the fixture with CAVB, Volleyball’s continental body, awarding Kenya’s Mfalme Spikers a 3-0 win.

According to unofficial report, Tanzania were barred from playing the game for failing to pay participation fee.

2021 Men’s African Nations Championship- Day 4

Match 20: Kenya 🇰🇪 v Tanzania 🇹🇿 Pool D

Tanzania Forfeit

Match Considered 3-0 (25-0, 25-0, 25-0) pic.twitter.com/nvQoP2MLJA — CAVB (@CAVBPress) September 10, 2021

Kenya won their opening game against eight time champions Egypt before losing to Morocco in the second outing.

