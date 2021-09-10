Kenya’s Mfalme Spikers Handed Walkover Against Tanzania

Kenya was set to play neighbours Tanzania in their last Pool D match of the 2021 Men’s African Nations Championship in Kigali, Rwanda on Friday.
However, Tanzania forfeited the fixture with CAVB, Volleyball’s continental body, awarding Kenya’s Mfalme Spikers a 3-0 win.
According to unofficial report, Tanzania were barred from playing the game for failing to pay participation fee.
2021 Men’s African Nations Championship- Day 4
Match 20: Kenya 🇰🇪 v Tanzania 🇹🇿 Pool D
Tanzania Forfeit
Match Considered 3-0 (25-0, 25-0, 25-0) pic.twitter.com/nvQoP2MLJA
— CAVB (@CAVBPress) September 10, 2021
Kenya won their opening game against eight time champions Egypt before losing to Morocco in the second outing.
