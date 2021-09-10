in SPORTS

Kenya’s Mfalme Spikers Handed Walkover Against Tanzania

Mfalme Spikers
Tanzania Hands Mfalme Spikers Walkover. [Courtesy]

Kenya was set to play neighbours Tanzania in their last Pool D match of the 2021 Men’s African Nations Championship in Kigali, Rwanda on Friday.

However, Tanzania forfeited the fixture with CAVB, Volleyball’s continental body, awarding Kenya’s Mfalme Spikers a 3-0 win.

According to unofficial report, Tanzania were barred from playing the game for failing to pay participation fee.

Kenya won their opening game against eight time champions Egypt before losing to Morocco in the second outing.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

