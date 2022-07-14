Meta’s Ray-Ban Smart Glasses now Support WhatsApp Calls, Messages,

Meta has announced that its Ray Ban smart glasses will now support WhatsApp messages and calls. The Ray Ban stories will now allow users to read incoming messages and make calls by a simple command. Users will also be able to send end-to-end encrypted messages through the smart-glasses by issuing a voice command.

The functionalities are already available on Facebook, allowing users to make calls, read and receive messages which are read out to them.

Ray Ban stories’ users on Facebook issue voice commands such as “Hey Facebook, send a message to (contact or group)” or “Hey Facebook, call (contact)” to initiate a call. The same will apply to WhatsApp users.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said a future update to the smart glasses will allow users to reply to received messages by commanding “Hey WhatsApp, reply…”

Meta emphasized that WhatsApp messages sent and received via Ray Ban stories are end-to-end encrypted, meaning no third party can access them.







The update is being rolled out in phases to Android and iOS users via the Facebook View Application. Users can check whether their Ray Ban stories have been updated by tapping “Your glasses” and “Glasses update” in the app and then following the instructions.

Meta launched Ray Ban stories in September 2021, allowing users to go live on its platforms. Kenyan commedienne Elsa Majimbo rocked the smart glasses while delivering her commentary on the Met Gala red carpet.

Since then, more functionalities including Facebook Messenger have been integrated into the smart glasses.

