Meta to Roll Out End-to-end Encryption for Instagram and Messenger in 2023

Meta has extended the roll out for Messenger and Instagram’s End-to-end encryption until 2023.

Last year, the company merged Facebook Messenger and Instagram messages to allow cross-messaging on both apps. The messages can be end-to-end encrypted but the option is not turned on by default. Unlike WhatsApp, Meta plans on making the option default by 2023.

The social media network’s other messaging platform is already end-to-end encrypted, providing security for users.

According to a Telegraph interview with Meta’s head of safety Antigone Davis, the delay is due to concerns about users’ safety. End-to-end encryption means that only the sender and the receiver will see their conversations.

Davis says that due to this, the company wants to ensure that the feature will not interfere with the company’s ability to help stop criminal activity.

Davis says that once end-to-end encryption is made the default option, Meta will have to “use a combination of non-encrypted data across our apps, account information and reports from users” to offer assistance for public safety efforts.

Meta had planned to roll out end-to-end encryption by this year, but the company has been riddled with negative criticism on the effects of its social media apps on users and moderation.

